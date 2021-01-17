TMC's Kalyan Banerjee Targets Miffed Forest Minister Rajib: 'Greedy Of CM And Dy CM Post'

Addressing a rally on Sunday, Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee issued a controversial remark saying that BJP is bringing sacks of money to West Bengal. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are making workers and ministers dance to their tunes and they are doing so in the greed of CM and Deputy CM's post. The TMC leader also questioned miffed TMC leader Rajib Banerjee.

Kalyan Banerjee said, "Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are bringing crores of money to West Bengal - 4 crore,8 crore,10 crore ,15 crore, 20 crore and they are saying "nach meri bulbul yaha paisa milega" and all the bulbuls are dancing here. They want the CM and the deputy CM post. Some are here with us but are thinking if they should go or not. Greed is driving them."

This comes after Bengal Minister for Forest Affairs Rajib Banerjee on Saturday, alleged that people in TMC were not letting him 'work for the people'. Banerjee took to Facebook to dissent against the Trinamool, stating the senior leaders have not paid heed to his concerns. Banerjee had previously dissented against the Trinamool party and also attended Suvendu Adhikari's meeting before he joined the BJP.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda. Violence has already started in the state ahead of polls with both sides clashing wit each other. Earlier, Dilip Ghosh had also asked his BJP cadre to arm themselves with sticks and give it back to the Trinamool cadre if it comes to it.

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. While the BJP has claimed it'll win 200 seats, the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99.

