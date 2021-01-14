West Bengal Imam Association Head Slams Asaduddin Owaisi As AIMIM Enters Mamata's Bastion

Even as Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is attempting to expand its base in West Bengal after its victory in Bihar, the head of West Bengal Imam Association, Mohammad Yahya, has slammed the Lok Sabha MP. Speaking to ANI about Owaisi's entry in Bengal, Yahya said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is not a "Godfather" and people should not cast votes based on religion. Yahya targeted Owaisi for allegedly playing up the religious card ahead of the upcoming assembly election in the state.

"In Bengal, elections are not fought on the basis of religion. Owaisi's emergence will not make any difference in Bengal because people here believe in development. He is not a Godfather that people would follow what he says," Yahya said.

Yahya further alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AIMIM were indulging in religious polarisation. "BJP is trying to divide Bengal, the same as AIMIM. The election is for everyone - not just for selective areas like Hindu dominated areas or Muslim dominated areas. Why does AIMIM want to contest election particularly in minority-dominated areas? Please do not ask for votes on the basis of religious practice," Yahya said.

Owaisi: 'Will contest along with Siddiqui'

Owaisi announced that his party will contest the upcoming state assembly elections along with prominent Muslim leader Abbas Siddiqui. Owaisi who met Siddiqui at Futura Sharif in Bengal's Hooghly district said that he will soon decide as to which districts and how many seats will the AIMIM contest. Siddiqui, a Pirzada (religious leader) from Futura Sharif, has been speaking out against the state government over a host of issues, of late. According to the sources, he is planning to float a minority outfit of his own.

However, in a severe setback to Owaisi's Bengal plans, the state's acting AIMIM chief SK Abdul Kalam joined Trinamool Congress along with his supporters.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda. Violence has already started in the state ahead of polls with both sides clashing wit each other. Earlier, Dilip Ghosh had also asked his BJP cadre to arm themselves with sticks and give it back to the Trinamool cadre if it comes to it.

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. While the BJP has claimed it'll win 200 seats, the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99.

