TMC's Appeal To Congress & Left Stirs Row In West Bengal; BJP Mocks 'desperate Mamata'

Mocking the ruling Trinamool Congress for seeking support of Congress and Left parties in the upcoming West Bengal elections, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said that TMC's appeal reflects desperation. Opining that CM Mamata Banerjee's party is fearing the impending defeat, Ghosh said that TMC has "lost the plot" even before the commencement of the elections in the state.

"They (the TMC) can't fight us alone, and so they are seeking the help of other parties. It also proves that BJP is the only alternative to TMC. The TMC has lost the plot and are looking for lifeboats to remain afloat. But, the people of the state has made up their mind to oust this undemocratic government", Ghosh said.

Slamming the ruling TMC over its opposition to the new farm laws, Ghosh said it is a "well-scripted" drama to divert people's attention from its failures. "The TMC, Left and the Congress are opposing the new farm legislations. But, not a single farmer has joined their protest in West Bengal. This only shows that they don't have public support on the issue," he added.

Meanwhile, on TMC's appeal, while the Congress proposed that CM Mamata's party should merge with it instead to put up a united fight against the BJP, CPI(M) lashed out at the party. Speaking to the media, CPI(M) politburo member Mohammed Salim alleged that TMC's alleged misgovernance and divisive tactics have paved the way for the rise of BJP in West Bengal.

READ | West Bengal Imam Association Head Slams Asaduddin Owaisi As AIMIM Enters Mamata's Bastion

TMC's appeal to Congress and left parties

On Wednesday, while addressing a press conference, in a big development, TMC urged the left parties and the Congress to support CM Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming polls. TMC MP Saugata Roy remarked, "If the Left Front and the Congress are genuine anti-BJP forces, they should line up behind Trinamool Congress, because Mamata Banerjee's party is the only party fighting against the communal and divisive politics of the saffron party. Mamata Banerjee is the real face of secularism."

The Trinamool has recently come to be faced with somewhat of an exodus, with key MLAs and party leaders voicing discontent and jumping ship to the BJP, chief among them Suvendu Adhikari who also has two MPs in his immediate family. Amid this, the BJP has claimed that it has a list of 41 TMC MLAs who want to join the party, and has even gone so far as to claim that the numbers would be significant enough to imperil Mamata Banerjee's government even before the polls.

READ | TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee makes shocking 'Saffron Rapist' remark; outraged BJP lashes out

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda. Violence has already started in the state ahead of polls with both sides clashing wit each other. Earlier, Dilip Ghosh had also asked his BJP cadre to arm themselves with sticks and give it back to the Trinamool cadre if it comes to it.

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. While the BJP has claimed it'll win 200 seats, the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99.

READ | TMC counters Nadda's visit with actor Soham's rally; big row over Chaitanya Mahaprabhu

READ |'Bengalis Will Take Up Arms Against Outsiders': TMC's Sukhendu Roy Warns BJP In Bengal