TN BJP Asks DMK To Clarify Stance On Kashmir After Party Excludes PoK From India Map

Tamil Nadu BJP's spokesperson SG Suryah demanded to know if the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had any 'private deal with Pakistan' after a video released by MK Stalin's party showed a map of India excluding portions of Kashmir that are currently occupied by Pakistan and China. DMK shared a video on Wednesday slamming the AIADMK government for their brazen actions on the Sterlite protestors in Thoothukudi. The video also highlighted that the people of the coastal city suffered due to the errant decision made by ex-CM J Jayalalithaa in 1994.

Sharing a screenshot of the false map shared by DMK, TN BJP spokesperson SG Suryah demanded to know if MK Stalin and his political 'heir' Udhayanidhi Stalin had any 'deals' with Pakistan which prompted to act a certain way. Suryah cast such aspersions on the Dravidian party and questioned the reason for taking such an anti-India stand in the video. The TN BJP leader also asked if the map shared by DMK on social media in the video was their official stance on the issue.

#DMK's official video released yesterday doesn't show PoK & CoK as part of #India. Is this the official stand of @arivalayam? DMK President @MKStalin & his anointed DMK heir @UdhayStalin should clarify if they have any private #Pakistan deal(?) to take such a stand against India! pic.twitter.com/oCE9M9bmS6 — SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) November 12, 2020

'AIADMK Failed people of TN'

Earlier in October, DMK Chief MK Stalin talked about the incidents that have taken place in the recent past, including NEET, students' suicide, farm bills, the Covid crisis in the state, etc and said the ruling party had failed miserably in tackling the issues in the state. Asserting DMK will fight for justice to all the atrocities committed by the AIADMK, M K Stalin stated, "Let them go in any direction. Whether it is the mystery over the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa or the murder in Kodanad estate or corruption cases, we will conduct an inquiry as per law and bring those responsible to book (when the DMK comes to power)."

"If not for Jayalalithaa, there would neither have been an EPS or OPS nor would they have reached where they are today. They have no loyalty or gratefulness towards Jayalalithaa who was the reason behind them reach such a stature. If they don't have loyalty towards the person who was behind their rise to power, their leader, how do you think EPS and OPS will be loyal towards people of Tamil Nadu?," he stated adding that AIADMK had failed the people of Tamil Nadu miserably.

