TN CM Palaniswami Meets Guv Over Release Of 7 Convicts In Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday met state Governor Banwarilal Purohit and took up the issue of the release of all 7 convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, said AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar. The Minister informed that Palaniswami had called on the Governor soon after chairing a Cabinet meeting in Chennai, to reiterate a September 2018 Cabinet resolution recommending the realise of the convicts. Jayakumar, who among other has accompanied Mr Palaniswami said, "The Chief Minister too up (with the Governor) the release of the 7 convicts."

READ | As Sasikala's Treatment Continues After Prison Release, OPS Junior Prays For Her Recovery

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister seeks meets Guv Purohit

Netting out further details of the meeting, the Fisheries Minister said that the Governor assured that he would look into the matter. Speaking to reporters, Jayakumar said that Palaniswami had submitted a representation to the Governor while taking up the release of the 7 convicts. The Chief Minister sought a "good decision" from the state Governor in regards to this case. Earlier on September 9, 2018, Palaniswami had recommended the release of 7 convicts- Murugan, Santhan, AG Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Ravichandran, Robert Payas and Nalini, who all are currently serving life terms in prisons for 2 decades now. They were convicted in connection with the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by a suicide bomber of the outlawed LTTE at Sriperumbudur near here during an election rally on May 21, 1991.

READ | TN Governor To Decide On Remission To Convict In Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: CBI To SC

OPS vows release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts

Earlier on January 23, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Pannerselvam categorically stated that the AIADMK government firmly believed in the release of all seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, including Perarivalan. The Dy CM's remarks come after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that TN governor Banwari Lal Purohit would take three-four days to decide on granting pardon to convict Perarivalan. O Pannerselvam noted that it was the Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK government that had first announced the release of the 7 convicts in the legislative assembly and had passed a resolution following which it was recommended to the governor. Pannerselvam added that they were expecting a good outcome and reiterated that the release of all the 7 convicts was the firm stance of the government.

READ | EPS Says Stalin's Dream Of Becoming Tamil Nadu CM Will Never Come True; DMK Chief Responds

Perarivalan's remission plea

The plea pertains to 46-year-old Perarivalan who is seeking suspension of his life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case till the MDMA probe is completed. A G Perarivalan, Nalini, her husband Murugan, T. Suthendraraja, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, and P Ravichandran are the seven convicts in the assassination case who have been in prison for over 30 years. Last year in November, the top court had expressed unhappiness over the pendency of Perarivalan's pardon before the Tamil Nadu Governor for over 2 years. The CBI had also asserted that it had no role as far as the relief was concerned stating, "It is for the His Excellency Governor of Tamil Nadu to take a call on the issue whether remission is to be granted or not and in so far as relief is concerned in the present matter CBI has no role. Present petitioner is not the subject matter of the further investigation carried out by MDMA…” Thereafter, Perarivalan was granted parole from November 9 to November 23 by the Madras High Court on 'medical grounds.' This was later extended by the top court by one week. (With PTI inputs)

READ | EPS Says Stalin's Dream Of Becoming Tamil Nadu CM Will Never Come True; DMK Chief Responds