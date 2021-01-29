As Sasikala's Treatment Continues After Prison Release, OPS Junior Prays For Her Recovery

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam's son and AIADMK member VP Jayapradeep on Friday sent wishes to expelled party leader VK Sasikala who was hospitalised in Bengaluru after contracting Covid-19.

Hoping for her speedy recovery, Jayapradeep prayed that Sasikala, who completed her four-year jail term on Wednesday, spends the rest of her life in comfort happiness, and peace.

The AIADMK leader, who calls himself a 'forever loyalist of former CM Jayalalitha', said that his tweet on Sasikala's health was not a political post, but a heartfelt message to the former party member. The document, however, has an unmistakable 'official' look and feel.

"Get well soon wishes. Praying that Sasikala who is hospitalised in Bengaluru after testing positive for Covid-19 swiftly recovers and is able to spend the rest of her life in comfort and happiness, and by engaging in social activities at peace." "(This is not a political post, just a heartfelt message I wanted to share)" - Forever Jayalalitha's true loyalist VP Jayapradeep OPS, he said in a tweet, roughly translated from Tamil.

After spending four years in the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case, Sasikala was about free to walk out of the prison on Wednesday. However, she was faced with a temporary setback last week upon testing positive for Covid-19 and being admitted to Victoria Hospital. Her doctors have given the go-ahead to transfer her from the ICU ward.

EPS rules out Sasikala's return to AIADMK

Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami ruled out the possible return of Sasikala, the former aide of Jayaliithaa, into AIADMK's fold. He said that Sasikala was inducted into the party only after Jayalalithaa (Amma)'s demise and stated that most of her supporters abandoned her and were back in AIADMK folds.

"I can say that 100% there is no chance of Sasikala returning to AIADMK," he said, adding that most of Sasikala supporters were back in AIADMK and that only a few people were there in her camp now. "Amma too had kept her away from the party. Only after Amma’s death, Sasikala entered the party. She was not in AIADMK when Amma was alive,” said EPS.

On being asked whether her release from the jail would hamper AIADMK's chances in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, the CM said that her release will have 'zero impact' on the party. Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021.

Timeline of events:

On December 29, 2016, barely 20 days after Jayalalithaa's death, VK Sasikala was appointed AIADMK's general secretary, despite not holding any political role or value until then, other than being recognized for her supposed friendship with the late CM Jayalalithaa. After significant developments in the party in 2017, the then interim chief minister O Paneerselvam resigned from the party and proposed Sasikala as the leader of the party.

However, shortly after that, he rebelled against her and claimed he was compelled to resign and that his decision was made under considerable duress. He was then promptly alienated from the party and just as Sasikala was about to assume charge as Tamil Nadu CM, she was convicted in a misappropriation of assets case and was sent to jail for four years. Following her imprisonment, Palaniswami took up the CM post.

In a surprise turn of events, months after Palaniswami was elected to power, he also rebelled against Sasikala and joined hands with O Paneerselvam, thereby merging their two factions together and revoking Sasikala's membership and role in the party in September 2017.

