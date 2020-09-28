Piyush Goyal Slams 'Enemy Of Farmers' Congress Over Tractor Burning At India Gate

Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed Congress after a tractor was set on fire by Youth Congress workers near India Gate in Delhi on Monday morning. Goyal stated that the Congress workers who carry out 'anti-farmer' protests are enemies of the farmers. The opposition and farmers have been protesting against the three farm bills that were recently passed.

'Anti-farmer Congress'

Taking to Twitter, Piyush Goyal hit out at the Congress workers after they set a tractor on fire. Goyal added that the 'anti-farmer' Congress workers who take Bhagat Singh's name are not in favour of farmers, but their enemies. He also added that Congress is insulting the farmers by engaging in petty politics.

"The anti-farmers Congress workers who take the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh are not the benefactors of the farmers, but their opponents," said Piyush Goyal

"How can it be in the interest of farmers to bring arson and chaos by bringing tractors in trucks? Congress is insulting the Annadata of the country for petty politics." added Goyal

शहीद भगत सिंह का नाम लेकर देश और किसान विरोधी आंदोलन चलाने वाले कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता किसानों के हितैषी नहीं, बल्कि उनके विरोधी हैं।



ट्रक में ट्रैक्टर लाकर आगजनी और अराजकता करना किसानों के हित में कैसे हो सकता है? कांग्रेस ओछी राजनीति के लिये देश के अन्नदाता का अपमान कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/tBaAxbZReo — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 28, 2020

Punjab CM Hits Back At BJP

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in his response after the incident asked what problem existed if he wanted to burn his own tractor? Amarinder Singh also stated that the state will approach the Supreme Court regarding the matter.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh holds a sit-in protest against the against #FarmBills (now laws) at Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.



The Chief Minister also paid tribute to Bhagat Singh on the latter's birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/NXuYyRclBQ — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Farmers' agitation continues

The protests over the three farm bills continued on Sunday with farmers in Punjab sitting on the Amritsar-Delhi railway track. Several farmers, under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, have been staging a dharna on the rail track in Punjab since last week. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is also holding a sit-in today, in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, farmers groups have called for a state-wide shutdown against the three farm-related bills cleared in parliament and two passed by the state assembly on Saturday. The bandh was supported by the opposition Congress. It has criticised the three bills terming in ‘anti-farmer’ and alleged that they were passed in violation of the rules. The government has asserted that these bills will allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere they want at a better price. Farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm reforms would dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big companies.

