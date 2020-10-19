Trinamool Avoids 'politics' Over BJP's 'divide & Rule' Jibe; Says 'Pujo Is Time For Joy'

In a mood of Durga Pujo celebrations, the usually sharp Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien on Monday, said BJP chief JP Nadda that Navratri was not the time for politics. Releasing a statement in response to Nadda's 'divide and conquer' jibe on the Mamata government, O'Brien said that it was ironic that Nadda was accusing the Bengal CM of something which 'BJP deviously played every day'. Stating Durga Pujo was a time for joy and sharing, he said they will not point out the 'factual gaping holes' in comments on CAA.

BJP breaks silence on CAA implementation; JP Nadda reveals 'framing of rules in process'

Trinamool softens on Nadda citing Pujo

19 October 2020



Nadda: 'CAA will be implemented soon'

Earlier in the day, Nadda said that the Mamata government has employed a "divide and rule policy" and only Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the ability to take everyone and grow together, while addressing a rally in Siliguri, West Bengal. Lashing out the Bengal CM for not implementing several national welfare schemes, he asked people to vote for BJP in the state polls in April 2021. He also stated that the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 will be operationalized very soon, but was delayed due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"Modi Ji's policy is inclusive and for everyone's development. On the other hand, is Mamata di led government that is working on the idea of divide and rule. The current TMC government in West Bengal has employed a policy of divide-and-rule and only PM Narendra Modi has the ability to take everyone grow together," he said.

BJP's Bengal campaign

With the passage of CAA, BJP has focused to win 220-230 seats in the 294-member Bengal Assembly. Launching an aggressive campaign under in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, the saffron party's workers have often violently clashed with Trinamool workers over CAA, COVID-19 leading to the deaths of several BJP leaders. Accusing Bengal CM of attacking its leaders, BJP has decided to not project any chief ministerial candidate for West Bengal Assembly polls. With the death of leaders in the numerous clashes, BJP has taken to the streets to protest, often on the receiving end of blows from the Kolkata police.

After the emergence of BJP in West Bengal as the second-largest party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Chief Mamata Banerjee roped in Prashant Kishor's political advocacy group - Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) for her re-election bid. With the 'Didi ke Bolo' campaign, Trinamool recently trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls. Bengal Assembly where Mamata holds 222 of 294 seats is scheduled to go to polls in April-May 2021.

