Tripura Police Deny Permission For Rally In Agartala Amid Rising Tensions Between TMC, BJP

The Tripura Police in an order dated November 21, informed that neither the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) have been granted permission for organising a roadshow or rally in Agartala on Monday. The police gave out permissions for street corner meetings to both parties instead. TMC’s National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s roadshow supposed to be held in Agartala today has also been called off due to the order.

“No permission for roadshow/rally either for BJP or TMC in Agartala today. Permission for street corner meets granted to both. TMC hasn’t intimated to us the time when they’re going to organise the street corner meeting,” Sub Divisional Police Officer, Sadar, Ramesh Yadav said. The police decision to deny permissions for roadshows and rallies of both parties comes in view of the escalating tensions in the city. The state of Tripura has been witnessing numerous violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25.

TMC moves SC citing violence in Tripura

Ahead of the municipal corporation elections in Tripura, the TMC have now approached the Supreme Court against the law-and-order situation in the state. The TMC leadership on Monday informed the apex court that the law-and-order situation in the state is worsening by the day. The apex court will hear the contempt petition filed on Tuesday. Earlier, the Court had directed the Tripura government to provide security to campaigners in the state after the TMC filed a plea alleging attacks against the party’s members in the state.

Election campaigners attacked in Tripura

A ruckus broke out outside the Agartala Police station after Trinamool Congress and BJP workers clashed during the interrogation of Saayoni Ghosh, who was arrested after a BJP leader filed a complaint citing Ghosh's viral post that showed her travelling near an election rally of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb. In the video, Ghosh was heard saying 'Khela Hobe Biplab Babu' (Game on), mocking the turnout of people at the CM's rally. Earlier, BJP-turned-TMC leader Babul Supriyo claimed that his car was allegedly attacked by BJP goons who gheraoed him at the Ramnagar outpost area of Tripura. A similar allegation was made by Sushmita Dev against the BJP last month.

Image: PTI