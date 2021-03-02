TRS, BJP Leaders Argue On Twitter Over Who Created More Jobs; Repeatedly Exchange Barbs

Micro-blogging platform Twitter users on Monday witnessed a political drama unfolding after leaders of the TRS and BJP exchanged barbs on who provided the most jobs to unemployed youth- the State government or the Centre. The battle began with Senior BJP leader and incumbent MLC N Ramchander Rao witing at Arta College in Osmania University for IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who he had challenged to an open, one-on-one debate over the state government's claim of providing 1.3 lakh jobs to youth in the last 7 years.

READ | Mamata Praises Tejashwi After Solidifying TMC-RJD Alliance; Sends 'message' To BJP

TRS-BJP Twitter battle

However, as Rama Rao did not show up, Ramchander Rao took the battle to Twitter. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ramchander Rao wrote, "Today I organised an open debate with Minister Shri KTR on various issues concerning the State of Telangana and as expected he didn't turn up for it. People of Telangana will give him a benefitting reply."

Today, I organised an open debate with Minister Shri @KTRTRS on various issues concerning the State of Telangana and as expected he didn't turn up for it.



People of Telangana will give him a befitting reply. pic.twitter.com/1vom9zntvX — N Ramchander Rao (@RaoMlc) March 1, 2021

Not only this, but the BJP's Ramchander Rao also shared an illustration in which, he is sitting at the college and waiting for KTR. The illustration also had a message that read, "I am here at Art's college. Where are you KTR?" along with a hashtag #WhereisKTR.

READ | BJP Urges EC To Debar 2 TMC Ministers From Fighting WB Polls Over Alleged MCC Violations

I am busy gathering information on the 12 crore jobs (2Cr per year) & ₹15 lakhs in all Jandhan accounts promised by Hon’ble PM Shri Modi Ji



NDA is the answer so far



N - No

D - Data

A - Available



Please share if you have any answers https://t.co/NQf2FFF74z — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 1, 2021

Reacting to the tweets by the BJP leader, KTR in a quick, but snarky retort said that he was busy collecting information on the jobs provided by the BJP-led Central government. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “I am busy gathering information on the 12 crore jobs (2Cr per year) & crediting of Rs.15 lakhs in all Jandhan accounts promised by Hon’ble PM Shri Modi Ji. NDA stands for No Data Available. Please share if you have any answers."

READ | Prashant Kishor's New Role Draws BJP's Ridicule; SAD Slams Congress' 'deceitful Tricks'

Following the exchange of barbs between the leaders of TRS and BJP, several other party leaders also joined the bandwagon. Reacting to KTR's tweet, Dubbaka BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao took to Twitter and said, "Please do not waste your valuable time KTR. Modi ji never said that he will give 2 crore jobs per annum. If you have any video kindly post it."

READ | 'BJP Is Winning Assam!': Visiting Tejasvi Surya Likens Congress & AIUDF To Mughals