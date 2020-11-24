TRS Manifesto Useless; Copy-pasted From 2016 As KCR Did No Work: BJP Before GHMC Polls

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS party president K Chandrashekhar on Monday promised to supply drinking water up 20,000 litres per month free of cost from December to every household living under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. Releasing his party's manifesto for the GHMC polls, he said that after studying the implementation of the scheme in the corporation limits, the benefit will be extended to other municipalities and gram panchayats in the state.

In addition to that, TRS said it would provide free power to salons, laundries and Dhobi ghats from December and waive motor vehicle tax for six months between March to September. The party also promised several sops to the ailing film industry and movie theatres.

'They just copied the same manifesto from 2016'

Hours after the TRS released its manifesto, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy alleged that the ruling party's "useless" manifesto is copied-pasted from the earlier one of 2016 as they have not fulfilled the previous promises.

"The TRS released its manifesto on Monday. It is same as its 2016 manifesto. We expected that they would mention the work they have done since 2016 and then would talk about the work to be done in the upcoming years. But since they have not done any work, they just copied the same manifesto from 2016. This manifesto does not help anyone and is useless," Reddy said while addressing a press conference in Hyderabad.

Hitting out at the TRS, Reddy said since 2014, when the party came to power, they have been repeating the same promises over and over like a "gramophone record." He said, "The promises they made in the last elections were not fulfilled and so they have repeated them this time. They promised us a world-class city. But instead of turning Hyderabad into a world-class city, KCR turned it into a sorrowful city. People have suffered a lot due to the recent floods; 40 even lost their lives, while many became homeless."

"They promised to provide free power, solve the drinking water problems, the flood problem in the city, and repair the drainage system back in 2016 and have repeated the same," he added. Polls for GHMC will be held on December 1 and counting of votes will be taken up on December 4.

(With agency inputs)