'NCP-Congress Trying To Sideline Sena, All They Want Is To Remain In Power': Kirit Somaiya

BJP Maharashtra vice-president and former MP Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday slammed the Shiv Sena over the statement of Congress leader Ashok Chavan after he admitted that the Congress Party indulges in Muslim appeasement and also the Congress joined the government in Maharashtra to remove the BJP at the behest of Muslims. Taking to Twitter, Somaiya asked that does the Shiv Sena has the "same objective" as its ally Congress? Criticising Congress, he also said, "Is Congress protesting against CAA just to keep the Muslim community happy?"

Targeting the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government, Somaiya speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday said, "In this three-party government, there is no understanding. Their only common minimum programme is a one-point programme and that is to remain in power. Everyday, NCP and Congress are trying to sideline the Shiv Sena by making several statements."

Congress admits Muslim appeasement

On Monday, making a controversial statement, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan stated that his party agreed to be a part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on the insistence of Muslims. Speaking at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act in Nanded, he alleged that a majority of the Muslim community regarded BJP as its principal enemy and called upon the Congress party to stop BJP from forming the government in the state once again. He also assured that the Maharashtra government would not allow the CAA to be implemented in the state.

Ashok Chavan remarked, “This is our state. Our government has been formed in the state. We decided to be a part of the government to keep BJP away from power. Maharashtra should not face damage again akin to what BJP inflicted in the last 5 years. Most of the Muslim brothers said that our biggest enemy is BJP and Congress should be a part of the government to stop BJP. That’s why the Congress party is in the government today. Till our government is there, we will not allow the implementation of CAA in the state.”

'A similar situation emerged in 2014 as well'

Meanwhile, in a clear indication of dissent brewing in the Congress party over joining hands with the Shiv Sena, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan claimed that a similar situation had arisen in 2014 as well. He revealed that the Sena had approached him back then to form a coalition government so that BJP could be kept out of power. According to Prithviraj Chavan, he turned down the offer. Furthermore, he opined that an election loss and sitting in opposition were not unusual in politics.

