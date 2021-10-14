Bhupesh Baghel is likely to step down as the Chhattisgarh CM after November 1 and might be replaced by TS Singh Deo, sources in the state Health Minister's camp told Republic TV. The infighting in the Congress' state unit has been attributed to Deo's insistence that he should be made the CM as per the rotational formula. Deo met AICC Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia at a hotel in Raipur for one hour and discussed the possibility of a change of guard in the state, sources revealed.

While sources indicate that Deo has given an ultimatum to the Congress high command to fulfil the promise made to him, Baghel is reportedly trying to convince party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to save his post. It is likely that a final decision in this regard shall be taken in the Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled on October 16. In an official statement, Congress general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal stated that the CWC members will discuss the current political situation, Assembly polls and organizational elections.

Congress infighting in Chhattisgarh

In the last 5 years of the Raman Singh-led government, Bhupesh Baghel functioned as the Congress state president while Deo was the Leader of Opposition. Thereafter, Congress swept the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly election by winning 68 out of 90 seats while BJP was reduced to a mere 15 seats. However, the party faced a tough ask in selecting the Chief Minister as 4 contenders for the top post- Baghel, Deo, Charandas Mahant and Tamradhwaj Sahu. At this juncture, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi reportedly proposed a formula via which Baghel would become the CM and Deo would take over two and a half years later.

The dissent in the Deo camp has been brewing ever since Baghel refused to abide by this purported agreement even as the two-and-a-half-year deadline elapsed. In late August, the CM invited the Congress' top brass' displeasure after he brought over 40 MLAs with him to Delhi to demonstrate his support. On September 24, Deo publicly acknowledged the existence of a rotational CM formula and refused to rule out a change in guard.

On October 2, Baghel was appointed as the AICC senior observer for the upcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh leading to speculation that the Congress top brass still has faith in his leadership. This perception was strengthened by the fact that he was a part of the 5-member delegation led by Rahul Gandhi who visited members of the farmers who were killed in the Lakhimpur violence. Moreover, he also addressed Congress' mega 'Kisan Nyay' rally which witnessed the participation of Vadra, Deepender Singh Hooda, Salman Khurshid and Ajay Kumar Lallu.