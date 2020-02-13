Maharashtra Govt Gives Two Conflicting Expenditures For Uddhav Thackeray's Oath Ceremony

In two-conflicting RTI replies, Maharashtra government on Thursday, have quoted two figures on the total expenditure on CM Uddhav Thackeray's oath-taking ceremony held at Shivaji Park on 28 November 2019. The first RTI reply dated 20 January 2020 states that the total expenditure of Rs 2.79 crores, while the other one dated 31 January 2020 quotes a total expenditure of 4.63 crores. Uddhav - who is the first Thackeray to hold the Maharashtra CM post - was sworn in as CM on 28 November.

Two RTI replies on Oath ceremony

The first RTI states that the electric bill for the event was quoted at Rs 2.76 crores while the flower decoration, park expenditure was quoted at Rs 3 lakhs. The RTI also quotes the expenditure for former CM Devendra Fadnavis' 2014 oath ceremony at Rs 1.06 crores. Meanwhile, the second RTI quotes the same electric bill and flower decoration figures as the first RTI but has an additional expenditure under 'construction' of Rs 1.8 crores.

Here are the conflicting RTIs:

Uddhav takes oath as 1st Thackeray CM

The Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is the first member of the Thackeray clan to hold a Chief ministerial position took oath at 6:40 PM on November 28 at Shivaji Park after being unanimously selected as the Maha Vikas Aghadi leader. All MLAs were sworn-in at a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government. The two saffron allies had fallen out squabbling over CM post and portfolio split post-polls.

BJP still hopeful of 'Shiv Sangram'

Leader of opposition Fadnavis, on Saturday at an event challenged the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that he will not back down until BJP forms its government back in Maharashtra. Fadnavis said that many people asked him if he would be going to Delhi to play a role in the Centre to which Fadnavis responded that he wont rest until the Mahayti government comes back. He added, "I will struggle and get the alliance of BJP and Shiv Sangram back to power in Maharashtra".