Trouble Mounts For Congress As Two MLAs From Gujarat Resign Ahead Of RS Elections

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, the crisis in Gujarat Congress has deepened as two MLAs from the Congress namely JV Kakadia from Dhari Assembly constituency and Soma Patel from Limbdi Assembly constituency have resigned from the party ahead of the Rajya Sabha election. Sources also mentioned that one more MLA from Gujarat is likely to resign.

Earlier on Saturday, the Gujarat Congress started shifting its MLAs to different destinations outside the state fearing horse-trading ahead of Rajya Sabha elections to be held on March 26. Around a dozen, Congress MLAs arrived at Ahmedabad airport to board a flight, with MLAs themselves saying they have no clue where they are going.

The Congress decided to shift its MLAs, even when the Assembly session is underway after three BJP candidates and two from Congress filed their RS poll nomination forms on Friday for four seats. As per reports, MLAs like Himmatsinh Patel, Ganiben Thakor, Chandanji Thakor, Rutvik Makwana, Bharatji Thakor, Lakha Bharwad, Nathabhai Patel, Ajitsinh Chauhan, Harshad Ribadiya, Chirag Kalariya, and others were seen at Ahmedabad airport, as they arrived to board flights to unknown destinations.

Cong refutes rebellion

On March 10, quashing reports of any rebellion in Gujarat Congress, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani said that there was no dispute in the party in the state. In contrast, BJP sources had stated that 13 MLAs were in talks with them and will be switching to the party ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls on March 26. All these development are amidst Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from the Congress party.

BJP claims 13 MLAs to switch

BJP has claimed that they are comfortable with the numbers, there are sources confirming that the Congress MLAs are in talks with the top leadership. A top BJP leader added, "They might not join before the elections but we can expect their support in the Rajya Sabha elections which means they might vote for the BJP candidate. They are not happy with the Congress and we welcome whoever wants to join us."

