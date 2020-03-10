After Madhya Pradesh, Now 13 Congress MLAs From Gujarat To Join BJP?

Top sources in BJP have reliably told Republic TV that there are as many as 13 MLAs in Congress party who are in talks with BJP for switching over and joining them before the crucial Rajya Sabha elections. This time around the state of Gujarat might see a repeat of the events that had taken place in 2017 when Ahmed Patel's Rajya Sabha seat had gone into the election.

While the BJP has claimed that they are comfortable with the numbers, there are sources confirming that the Congress MLAs are in talks with the top leadership.

'We welcome whoever wants to join us'

"They might not join before the elections but we can expect their support in the Rajya Sabha elections which means they might vote for the BJP candidate. They are not happy with the Congress and we welcome whoever wants to join us and has similar ideologies," said a top BJP leader of Gujarat.

Several Congress MLAs have also claimed that there was a meeting with the top Congress leaders of Gujarat. "There were several Congress MLAs who were called for a meeting and told explicitly to make sure they are not swayed if BJP approaches them. This is a routine that happens before all elections because we are not alien to BJP's tactics. But they don't have the numbers this time. Congress is united as ever", said a top Congress leader.

