Amid BJP Claim Of 13 MLAs, Gujarat Oppn Leader Paresh Dhanani Refutes Rebellion In Cong

Quashing reports of any rebellion in Gujarat Congress, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani on Tuesday, said that there was no dispute in the party in the state. In contrast, BJP sources had stated that 13 MLAs were in talks with them and will be switching to the party ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls on March 26. All these development are amidst Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from the Congress party.

Paresh Dhanani refutes Congress rebellion

Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly Paresh Dhanani: There is no dispute in Congress party in Gujarat. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/UrITRn1PpH — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2020

BJP claims 13 MLAs to switch

BJP has claimed that they are comfortable with the numbers, there are sources confirming that the Congress MLAs are in talks with the top leadership. A top BJP leader added, "They might not join before the elections but we can expect their support in the Rajya Sabha elections which means they might vote for the BJP candidate. They are not happy with the Congress and we welcome whoever wants to join us."

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days. Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath.

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - Surendra Singh Shera, Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang and Raghuraj Kansana when they were flown to Bengaluru. While two of them have returned to Kamal Nath's folds, 18 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Scindia flew to Bengaluru on Monday. Though Kamal Nath dissolved his cabinet, making 20 ministers resign on Monday night at an apparent cabinet rejig attempt, it failed and all 6 rebel cabinet ministers have been expelled. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 92 MLAs, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. The resignation of 22 MLAs, has also brought down the halfway mark to 103.