UAPA Is Draconian Law Used To Imprison Innocent Muslims, Dalits & Dissenters: Owaisi

Responding to a report that says that the Ministry of Home Affairs will consider a study that attempts to bring amendments to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said the act is "draconian." Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said that UAPA has been used to imprison innocent Muslims Dalits and dissenters. Questioning the Centre, Owaisi said that it is hard to believe that MHA will undertake a genuine "religion neutral exercise."

...considering BJP’s Union minister garlanded lynchers & its terrorism-accused MP expressed her devotion to Gandhi’s killer [2/2] — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 21, 2020

After bringing major amendments in the UAPA act last year, the BJP ruled Central government has used the law against a number of activists and protesters. Activists allege that the law is being used by the BJP against dissenters. After the Delhi riots in February this year, a number of students from Jamia Millia University, JNU were arrested under UAPA, most prominent being the arrest of ex-JNU student union leader Umar Khalid and JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam. While Khalid has been accused of conspiring the riots in Delhi, Imam was booked for his speech wherein he tells the crowd to "cut Chicken's neck from India" and "block roads."

What is the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019?

According to PRS, the bill amends the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 providing special procedures to deal with terrorist activities as follow:

Who may commit terrorism: Under the Bill, the central government may designate an individual as a terrorist if he: (i) commits or participates in acts of terrorism, (ii) prepares for terrorism, (iii) promotes terrorism, or (iv) is otherwise involved in terrorism.

Approval for seizure of property by NIA: The Bill says if the investigation is conducted by an officer of the NIA, the approval of the Director-General of NIA would be required for seizure of such property.

Investigation by NIA: The Bill empowers the officers of the NIA, of the rank of Inspector or above, to investigate cases.

Insertion to schedule of treaties: The Act defines terrorist acts within the scope of any of the treaties listed in the Act. The Bill adds the International Convention for Suppression of Acts of Nuclear Terrorism (2005) to this list.

