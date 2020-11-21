Delhi Riots Case: Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Umar Khalid & Sharjeel Imam By 3 Days

On Friday, a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid and JNU student Sharjeel Imam by three days. Both were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February this year. The court has put up the matter for further hearing on November 23.

During the hearing held through video conferencing, additional sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat extended their judicial custody till November 23 as sought by the public prosecutor. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing for the police, said that the mandatory time period of 90 days to complete the probe in the case will be completed on November 23 and the charge sheet has to be filed. When the judge asked Prasad whether the police was going to file the charge sheet on Monday, he did not give any specific date and said he will let the court know on November 23. Advocate Trideep Pais, appearing for Umar Khalid, opposed the remand application saying it was "hollow" like the earlier applications.

Sharjeel Imam's controversial remarks

Sharjeel Imam was a key organizer of the Shaheen Bagh protests. His controversial remarks came to light on January 25 when BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a video that featured him. In the video purportedly from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, he is heard saying that 5 lakh people can come together and permanently cut the North-East from India. Moreover, he stressed that this was the only way in which the Indian government would pay heed to the concerns of the protesters.

In the video, Imam said, "If we have 5 lakh organized people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us."

Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad district on January 28 after the police accused him of being involved in the violence that took place in Jamia on December 15, 2019, during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Charges under Section 153A, 124A, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code were slapped against him. Subsequently, he was charged under the stringent UAPA.

On July 10, a single bench of the Delhi High Court of Justice V Kameswar Rao rejected Sharjeel Imam's plea for default bail. He had moved the Delhi HC against the trial court order granting an extension of 3 months to the Delhi Police for completing the investigation against him under the UAPA. Meanwhile, Imam tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Guwahati Central Jail on July 21.

On June 9, Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Khalid Saifi of 'United Against Hate' in connection with the Delhi riots. As per the police chargesheet, Saifi was also allegedly involved in arranging a meeting between suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and activist Umar Khalid on January 8 at Shaheen Bagh.

In the meeting, Hussain was reportedly asked to prepare for something big at the time of US President Donald Trump's visit to India. The chargesheet accused Saifi of giving him some money for the preparations, naming him as one of the persons responsible for organizing the riots in Delhi's Khureji area. Former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan too has been arrested in connection to allegedly inciting riots.

Delhi riots

Clashes began between CAA supporters and anti-CAA groups in Northeast Delhi on February 23, as both camps resorted to stone-pelting after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt.

