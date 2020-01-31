Now, Uddhav Thackeray's Government To Introduce Muslim Quota In Maharashtra: Sources

While the reservation in Maharashtra has already breached 70%, sources reported on Friday that the Thackeray-led Aghadi government is preparing to introduce a Muslim-based reservation in the state. The government is expected to make a formal announcement on the same, according to sources. Incidentally, a Muslim reservation was mentioned in Congress and NCP's manifesto.

In June 2019, after a year of Maratha agitation, the Maharashtra Legislative State Assembly passed the amendment in the Socially Economically Backward Class Act including 16% reservation in universities and government jobs. The Bombay High Court upheld the decision but reduced the quantum to of the reservation to 12% and 13% for social (jobs) and educational purposes. This brought the total reservation in Maharashtra up to 72% along with the Economically weaker section (in general category) reservation of 10%, passed by the Modi government.

The 'Secular' CMP

This move comes inspite of allies agreeing to a 'secular' joint Common Minimum Programme, which has led to Shiv Sena's dilemma with its Maharashtra allies Congress-NCP in matters related to Hindutva. The CMP's preamble declares that the alliance will take a joint view on matters which have consequences on the 'secular fabric of the nation', which has led to the Sena feuding with Congress' disdain for the father of Hindutva - Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. While Hindutva and secularism has been a bone of contention, this is a first when the Sena is mulling a Muslim-favouring move.

Congress-NCP govt's ordinance

The previous Congress-NCP government had passed an ordinance granting a 5% quota to Muslims in 2014, as per reports. But in 2018, the BJP-Shiv Sena government ruled out reservation for Muslims on religious grounds citing various Supreme Court and high court rulings. Then CM Fadnavis had reportedly said that the Bombay high court had upheld reservation in educational institutions for Muslims but rejected quota in jobs in 2014 when it struck down the Congress-NCP's ordinance.

