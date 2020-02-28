'Uddhav's Ayodhya Visit Not Formal,' Says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the party leaders along with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be visiting Ayodhya on March 7. Raut also mentioned that this visit is not a political one.

Thanking the Supreme Court over its verdict on Ram Mandir, Raut said that Lord Ram was never a matter of politics for the party. This visit also comes amidst the President of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das announcing that construction of the temple will begin within six months and in the same place where the Babri Masjid was present.

Speaking to the media Raut said, "It is decided to go to Ayodhya on March 7, now when the government is formed then it is possible to seek blessings from Ramlala. Because of Ramlala's blessing, the government was formed, and there is no problem in the coordination of the MVA government itself. This is because the government runs on a minimum program. Uddhav ji's program is not a formal one."

"We are grateful to the Supreme Court that Ram Mandir is being built and is being made within the purview of the law. We can go there without any political motive. The Trust is formed at the behest of the Supreme Court. Our participation in this does not make any sense as Ram has never been a matter of politics for us," he added.

READ | Big Rift: Congress' Udit Raj Slams Centre Over Ram Mandir Trust, Jitin Prasada Rebukes

Further speaking about the violence in Delhi and CAA, the Shiv Sena MP said, "Who is making the stir and why? Riots are taking place in the country's capital. There should not be riots in the states but there are riots in the capital of the country when the government is there but they have no control. Our advice is nothing on CAA, if a government makes a law, then it seems that the government is doing the right thing."

READ | 'All CMs, Guvs To Be Invited For Construction Of Ram Mandir': Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj

Shiv Sena senior leader Sanjay Raut visited Ayodhya on Thursday ahead of party supremo and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's visit on March 7. Raut also met the district magistrate and made the necessary arrangements. The Sena leader had earlier informed that on completion of 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray would visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Lord Ram.

Detailing his itinerary, Raut said that Thackeray along with countless Shiv Sainiks will visit Ram Lalla in the afternoon and will perform aarti on the banks of the Sarayu in the afternoon. He has also invited everyone to be a part of this historic journey, which will include senior Shiv Sena ministers, the Thackeray family and senior leaders like Raut himself.

READ | Ram Mandir Trust Gen Secy Reveals: PM Modi Advocated Caution, Reiterated Peace Message

Ram Temple trust

On February 5, PM Modi announced the formation of the trust in Lok Sabha, nearly three months after the SC ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute. The members of this trust include senior lawyer K Parasaran, Jagatguru Shankracharya, Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj from Allahabad, Jagatguru Madhavacharya Swami Vishwa Prasannatheerth Ji Maharaj, Pejawar Math in Udupi, Yugpurush Paramanand Ji Maharaj from Haridwar, Swami Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj from Pune and Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra from Ayodhya.

Besides, the following will also be the trustees, Anil Mishra, a homoeopathic doctor from Ayodhya and Kameshwar Chaupal from Patna who is a Scheduled Caste member, and Mahant Dinendra Das, Nirmohi Akhara, Ayodhya Baithak.

READ | Sanjay Raut To Visit Ayodhya Prior To Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Visit On March 7