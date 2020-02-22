'All CMs, Guvs To Be Invited For Construction Of Ram Mandir': Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj

On Friday, President of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj, announced that Governors and Chief Ministers of all States will be invited to participate in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also stated that the Government will not be pressurized for any funds for the temple. "No grants from the government will be taken, the temple will be built from the contributions of the public. The government already has many problems to solve, we cannot burden them with more," he said.

Read: Ram Mandir trust Gen Secy reveals: PM Modi advocated caution, reiterated peace message

"We have already invited Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, we have Yogi Adityanathji as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. All other Governors and Chief Ministers, who have an interest in religion, will be invited to participate in the construction of a grand temple. The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister will also be invited," said Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj in Gwalior.

Read: Ram Mandir trust to meet PM Modi; will invite him to lay the foundation stone in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Trust meets PM

The members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust met PM Modi at his residence on Thursday. The meeting which was scheduled at 5:30 PM at the Prime Minister's Lok Kalyan Marg residence was done to officially invite PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir. Gopal Das Maharaj had led the delegation which met PM Modi. VHP leader Champat Rai, K Parasaran and Swami Govind Giriji Maharaj were also part of the delegation which met the PM on February 20.

Read: Owaisi attacks Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust; says "man accused of demolishing Babri rewarded"

"We met Prime Minister Modi and invited him to visit Ayodhya. The Prime Minister has assured us that he will think over the proposal. He also said that the grand temple will be built soon," Gopal Das Maharaj told ANI after the official meeting which went on for over an hour.

Read: Now, AAP seeks the construction of a grand Lord Hanuman statue in Ayodhya Ram Mandir premises

(With Agency Inputs)