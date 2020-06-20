CM Jaganmohan Reddy Extends 'unstinting Support' To PM Modi To Protect Country's Interest

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday declared that people of the State would provide their 'unstinting support' to any decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protect the interests of the country.

The Chief Minister further conveyed his condolences over the death of 20 Indian soldiers who attained martyrdom in Galwan Valley face-off and expressed solidarity with the Central government, during the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

READ | Galwan Valley face-off: 5 reasons why China shouldn't underestimate India's strength

"I would like to express my deepest anguish over the death of our 20 brave soldiers who displayed exemplary courage while protecting the sovereignty of our great nation at the Galwan Valley. I salute their high sacrifices, and my heart goes out to the families of these brave soldiers," said Reddy.

Reddy reaffirmed his solidarity with the Centre government led by PM Narendra Modi and said that the "people of the State would provide their unstinting support to any decision taken by PM to protect the interests of the country."

READ | 'China Communist Party gone rouge': Subramanian Swamy on sovereignty claim over Galwan

He further went on to say that "wars are not fought through military might alone, but by international clout, diplomacy, trade restrictions, sanctions, and international pressure."

The Chief Minister also praised Prime Minister Modi's international diplomacy and complimented his efforts for achieving victory at the United Nations Security Council elections. He further expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for raising India's reputation at the global level from 2014. "Prime Minister has embarked on a mission since 2014 to make India an economic and diplomatic powerhouse by building key strategic partnerships across the world," the Chief Minister added.

READ | Rahul Gandhi takes new line to target Centre on Galwan clash after 'Why unarmed?' attack

Galwan Valley face-off

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent face-off took place on June 15, when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash.

Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 others succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia. Four others were in critical but now in stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. Currently, both countries have disengaged at LAC, while talks via diplomatic channels and Army-level.

READ | Mike Pompeo slams China's aggressive behaviour, uses Galwan valley face-off as reference

(With inputs from ANI)