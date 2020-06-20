Jagan Slams 'manufactured Controversy' Around PM Modi's All-party Meet, Calls For Unity

Expressing displeasure over "manufactured controversy" surrounding Friday's all-party meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said it is time to showcase national unity and solidarity with the country's armed forces and not "the time to point fingers or find faults". The meeting was called to discuss recent tensions on the India-China border across the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and the subsequent deadly clashes at Galwan this week.

Taking to Twitter late Saturday, Reddy said PM Modi and his ministers gave "very convincing answers" at the meeting over the Ladakh incident. "Unity brings strength and division exhibits weakness," wrote the YSR Congress chief.

Concerned by the manufactured controversy surrounding the All Party Meet yesterday. This is the time to showcase our unity and solidarity with our armed forces and not the time to point fingers or find faults. (1/2) — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 20, 2020

Hon’ble PM and other Ministers gave very convincing answers at the APM. Nation is and should be united on this subject. Unity brings strength and division exhibits weakness. (2/2) — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 20, 2020

READ | Galwan Valley Clash: Nadda Slams Cong For 'Demoralising Army With It's Limited Knowledge'

PM's remark cause stir

A stir erupted following PM Modi's remark at the end of the meeting in which he said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders. Opposition leaders including the likes of Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram and also Shiv Sena asked why the Indian soldiers lost their lives if according to the PM no one entered India's borders. The leaders also asked the Government of India to describe the exact border of India after PM Modi 'surrendered' Indian land to the Chinese.

READ | Centre Hits Out At 'mischievous Interpretation' Of PM Modi's Comments On LAC Faceoff

Clarification issued

Releasing a statement on Saturday, the government lashed out at 'some quarters' attempting to give 'mischievous interpretation' to remarks made by PM Modi. The statement said that he had made it clear that "in contrast to past neglect on border issues", Indian forces now counter every violation.

The statement also clarified the question asked by Opposition parties including Congress leaders about the reasons for the Galwan faceoff. "As regard transgression of LAC, it was clearly stated that the violence in Galwan on June 15 arose because Chinese side was seeking to erect structures just across the LAC and refused to desist from such actions."

READ | CM Jaganmohan Reddy Extends 'unstinting Support' To PM Modi To Protect Country's Interest

READ | 'China's PLA Must Be Evacuated From Galwan': Sharad Pawar Asserts At PM's All-party Meet