Union Budget: Punjab Cong MPs Wear Black Gown To Parliament To Protest Against Farm Laws

Two Congress MPs from Punjab wore a black gown to the Parliament on Monday, as a mark of their protest against Centre's farm laws and in support of the farmers protesting at Delhi borders for over two months. Congress MPs Jasbir Singh Gill and Gurjeet Singh Aujla wore a black gown to the Parliament on the day when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament.

"Internet has been suspended at Haryana borders. Is it a digital India? They are presenting the digital budget but do not provide access to the internet to people. The government is not listening to its people. We are here to be the voice of farmers," Jasbir Singh Gill, Lok Sabha MP from Khadoor Sahib of Punjab told ANI.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Lok Sabha MP from Amritsar said, "The people for whom the budget is presented are on the streets. Farmers are protesting for over two months and still, the government is not listening to them."

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at various protest sites as thousands of farmers continue to join the ongoing protests that have intensified over the past few days. The police has now closed all the routes to the border points, leading to problems of water and supplies of firewood and other items for Langar.

The farmers have been demanded a repeal of the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

