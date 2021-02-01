Amid Ongoing Farmers' Stir, Congress Plans To Launch Nation-wide Campaign Against Centre

As the farmers' continue to protest over Centre's 3 contentious farm bills, Congress in an attempt to sustain the momentum of protest has set a timeline for its state units to launch campaigns against the legislation. In a letter addressed to all state Congress chiefs, the general secretary in-charge KC Venugopal has called for block-level conventions on the farm laws to be organised before February 10. In the letter, the Congress general secretary mentioned that during all the campaigns, the block committees may honour farmers and farm labourers and also pay homage to the farmers who lost their lives during the protest.

Framers' Protest: Cong to campaign to support farmers

The proposed campaign programmes across the state by Congress is the first organised, pan-India campaign by the Congress at the grassroots level. According to sources, a part of Congress programmes will also overlap the budget session of the Parliament where at least 18 Opposition parties are demanding the withdrawal of the 3 farm laws. This comes after the Congress Working Committee last week approved the state-wise agitations against the 3 farm laws,, which according to the party will only benefit a handful of rich industrialists of the country.

Meanwhile, refuting the Opposition claims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Centre is willing to keep the 3 farm laws in abeyance for 18 months. PM Modi had said, "I want to reiterate what Narendra Singh Tomar told farmers. He said - we've not reached to consensus but we're giving you (farmers) the offer & you may go & deliberate. He told farmers that he was just a phone call away."

Farmers' protest and violence

Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the Republic Day tractor march, violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi, breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police, leading to clashes with Delhi police. While police had to resort to teargas shells and lathicharge, they claimed that over 300 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor was upturned. The Delhi police have filed over 25 cases, several FIRs and arrested 19 people.

The most shocking act was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. While the Indian tricolour remained hoisted atop the national monument, most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of law and order in Delhi. This act led to several Kisan unions to withdraw from the protest and alleged Delhi locals stage a protest on city borders against farmers. Top SKM leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal and Rakesh Tikait, who have been named in police's FIRs, have taken 'moral responsibility' for the violence but denied involvement in Red Fort plan as protests continue at Delhi borders.

Centre-farmer talks stall

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, the two parties failed to reach a middle ground on Friday after a five-hour meeting with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. The Supreme Court has stayed the three laws and constituted a 3-member panel to hold talks with farmers. While Centre has welcomed this move, farmers have refused to participate in it, insisting to talk only with the Centre.

