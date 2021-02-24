Union Cabinet Approves Imposition Of President's Rule In Puducherry

A day after Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his council of Ministers resigned in the wake of losing the trust vote in the assembly, the Union Cabinet approved the imposition of the President's rule in the Union Territory. Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had refused to form a government in Puducherry. Hence, the Lieutenant Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, has written a recommendation letter to the Centre to impose President's rule.

President's Rule imposed

V Narayansamy on Monday resigned after his government's senior leaders including A Namassivayam, E.Theeppainjan joined the BJP and left the Congress party and its allies in the minority. Minutes after calling for a floor test, the CM and his MLAs walked out before the motion was put for voting. However, Speaker VP Sivakolundhu declared that the motion stood defeated. On Tuesday, Oppn announced that Congress and its alliance partners will stage a demonstration in Puducherry on Wednesday to protest against the alleged "murder of democracy" by the Centre. The Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) cited the nomination of three BJP MLAs, threats of the probe by Central agencies and luring of some legislators to hold the Union government responsible for the government's collapse. Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, his erstwhile Ministerial colleagues and workers of the SDA are expected to participate in the demonstration.

Puducherry Assembly Polls

The assembly polls in Puducherry are expected to be conducted in April-May. Until then, the Union Territory will be run under the President's rule. Union Cabinet approved the President's rule after the Opposition (the BJP) refused to make government in Puducherry. Also, AIADMK declared earlier in the day that the opposition has no intention of forming a new government in Puducherry before the Assembly polls.

