Union Min Jitendra Singh Lauds Encounter Of Riyaz Naikoo, Says 'India Stands By Its Army'

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday lauded the counter-terror operation by Indian Armed forces which eliminated Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo on Wednesday, saying that the message was a clear signal that was "loud and clear". In a massive victory for the Indian Armed forces, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo was gunned down in a joint operation of the Jammu-Kashmir police and Indian Army on Wednesday, as per J&K police.

India stands by its Army! The killing of #RiyazNaikoo is a signal, loud and clear. Those who stand by gun, are consumed by gun. pic.twitter.com/K6bG2FKcdr — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 6, 2020

Hizbul Mujahideen Commander eliminated

In an operation which began early in the day, two terrorists have been eliminated at J&K's Beighpora area in Awantipur district. The elimination of Naikoo - who is a native of Beighpora has been confirmed by former J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid, who hailed the victory.

Sources report that Naikoo was graded as A++ which is the highest in the four categories of terrorists. His deputy commander Saifullah was also suspected to be present along with him. Forces had tracked his movement for a few weeks and inputs about his hideout being changed was received. Underground tunnels were reportedly created in his new hideout and teams of Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and SOG had carried our house searches in the past two days.

