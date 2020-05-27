Union Minister Tomar Flouts Social Distancing Norms In MP; Attends Event Amid Lockdown

Social distancing norms were violated during Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's visit to Sheopur district on May 26. The minister had gone to attend an event at Nishad Raj Bhavan in which health workers were felicitated for their contribution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

#WATCH MP: Social distancing norms violated during Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's visit to Sheopur district yesterday. The minister had gone to attend an event at Nishad Raj Bhavan in which healthworkers were facilitated for their contribution amid #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/DOCDxp9zci — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

Meanwhile, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 7,024 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh as on Wednesday. 3,689 persons have recovered while 305 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the state.

Earlier, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, on Monday was seen playing cricket along with several people at a cricket academy in Haryana's Sheikhpura area in Sonipat district. Visuals show Tiwari- not wearing a mask, huddled close with several bystanders, some wearing masks. The Centre has allowed the opening of sports stadiums but has clearly stated that no spectators will be allowed and masks have been mandated by Sports Authority of India. Tiwari denies flouting any lockdown guidelines and says the news reports are wrong.

Doubling Rate Of COVID-19 Cases In Madhya Pradesh At 21 Days

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the state was at 21 days, which is better than the national average, a state official said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a review meeting on Tuesday, Chouhan had said that the state's COVID-19 recovery rate has gone up to 53 per cent, while the national average was 41.8 per cent, the official said.

Similarly, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases was at 21 days in Madhya Pradesh, while the average in the country was 15.4 days, the Chief Minister said in the meeting.

