PM Modi Anguished Over Chetan Chauhan's Death; Extends Condolences To Family & Supporters

Expressing anguish over Chetan Chauhan's demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his deepest condolences to his family and supporters. Former Team India cricketer Chetan Chauhan breathed his last at Medanta Hospital while battling COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi remembered the 'wonderful cricketer' and 'diligent political leader' and further hailed his contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP.

Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

Chauhan had been a member of the BJP and was a Lok Sabha MP twice. Chauhan held the portfolios of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD and Civil Security in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet. Till last year, he served as the sports minister of the state.

Former Team India cricketer Chetan Chauhan breathed his last at Medanta Hospital while battling COVID-19. The veteran cricket administrator, who also held the post of Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister, had been put on ventilator as his condition got critical. Chauhan had tested positive for COVID in July and was yet to recover fully when a further infection affected his kidneys and caused blood pressure problems.

After contracting COVID, Chauhan was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow and was later moved to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. On Friday, his condition deteriorated as he suffered a kidney failure and subsequently multi-organ failure, following which he was put on life support.

Chetan Chauhan represented India at the highest international level and played 40 test matches. The opening batsman paired up with Sunil Gavaskar mostly to face the new ball. Across 40 Tests, he managed to score 2084 runs with a batting average of 31.57. He was also twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, in 1991 and 1998.

