Former India Cricketer Chetan Chauhan Passes Away While Battling COVID-19

Former Team India cricketer Chetan Chauhan, on Sunday, has passed away at Medanta Hospital while battling COVID-19. The veteran cricket administrator, who also held the post of Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister, had been put on ventilator as his condition got critical. Chauhan had tested positive for COVID in July and was yet to recover fully when a further infection affected his kidneys and caused blood pressure problems.

After contracting COVID, Chauhan was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow and was later moved to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. On Friday, his condition deteriorated as he suffered a kidney failure and subsequently multi-organ failure, following which he was put on life support.

Chauhan played 40 Tests for India

Chetan Chauhan represented India at the highest international level and played 40 test matches. The opening batsman paired up with Sunil Gavaskar mostly to face the new ball. Across 40 Tests, he managed to score 2084 runs with a batting average of 31.57. He was also twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, in 1991 and 1998.

