UP CM Yogi Implores Delhi CM Kejriwal To Clean Yamuna Like Ganga; Make Fit For 'sipping'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday called upon the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to take some initiative to clean the Yamuna river on the lines of the Centre's Namami Gange campaign to clean the Ganga. He also expressed his commitment to making the Yamuna river pollution-free if the AAP government ensures its cleanliness under its area.

'Delhi govt should at least take some initiative'

"If the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government ensures the clean Yamuna, the holy river will be made pollution-free in our state to such an extent that besides bathing, one could freely perform 'Achamanam' (sipping water) in its waters," he said, referring to the religious ritual of 'Achamanam'.

Adityanath was addressing a gathering in Kumbh Mela area in Vrindavan. As per the tradition, saints will now proceed to Haridwar Kumbh, a UP government statement said after the Chief Minister's day-long visit to Mathura.

"The Delhi government should at least take some initiative. The Centre's Jal Shakti Department can take care of it later," he said.

"How we cleaned the river Ganga was watched by the entire world during the glorious Prayagraj Kumbh. The cleanliness of the river Ganga and the efficiency with which it was achieved came in for huge praise from international organisations like UNESCO, said Adityanath. He asserted that the Yamuna would be cleaned like the way river Ganga was made pollution-free in Kanpur.

"Under the Namami Gange' program, heavy discharge of wastewater into Ganga has not only been stopped, but the river has also now regained its original shape," he claimed. The Chief Minister appreciated the grand arrangements done for the Kumbh Mela.

Talking about the development of Mathura, the CM said, "It is our responsibility to give a new face to the Braj Bhoomi, the land of Krishna Leela and set a new example to the world in terms of its development." Yogi Adityanath also laid foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 411 crore in Mathura, the Government said in the statement. The CM also went to the Banke Bihari temple to pay obeisance, met saints and attended the meeting of Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad.

(With agency inputs)