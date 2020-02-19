Amid First Ayodhya Trust Meet, UP Deputy CM Says, 'No Obstacle To Temple Construction'

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday expressed confidence on the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya to sail smoothly without any obstacles as the Central government mandated trust is set to hold a meet on the same on Wednesday.

"I would like to thank the Supreme Court and the Central government. Everyone wants the Ram temple to get constructed as soon as possible. The temple will now get constructed without any obstructions," said the deputy chief minister.

READ | Faizabad Commissioner Hands Over Charge Of Ram Temple Site To A Member Of Trust

Trust's first meet

The trust which mandated by the government to specifically look after the construction of the temple, Shree Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra will hold its first meeting on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Home), Awanish Kumar Awasthi will be present at the meeting.

Modi had announced the formation of the 15-member trust in Parliament on February 5. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has seven members, five nominated members and three trustees. The trust was formed in adherence to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in November last year.

READ | Ram Temple Trust To Have Office In Delhi's Greater Kailash

Senior lawyer Parasaran has been named the head of the Trust and its other members include Jagatguru Shankracharya, Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj from Allahabad, Jagatguru Madhavacharya Swami Vishwa Prasannatheerth Ji Maharaj from Pejawar Math in Udupi, Yugpurush Paramanand Ji Maharaj from Haridwar, Swami Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj from Pune and Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra from Ayodhya.

READ | Ayodhya Airport Gets Rs 500 Crore Allocation In UP CM Yogi's Budget; Details Here

The Supreme Court in a judgement on 9 November 2019 on the long standing Ayodhya land title dispute had alloted the 2.77 acres disputed land to Ram Lalla Virajman, one of the parties to the dispute and has ordered to construct the Ram temple on the site. The Supreme Court had also ordered the government to form a trust in three months of the judgement to look after the construction of the temple and also include Nirmohi Akhada, another party to the dispute to be given appropriate representation in the board of trustees. The Apex court ordered the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government to allot a 5 acre land to the third party to the dispute, Sunni Waqf Board for construction of a mosque.

READ | 'Wholehearted Applause': MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Lauds Modi Govt For Ram Temple Trust Nod