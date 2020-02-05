'Wholehearted Applause': MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Lauds Modi Govt For Ram Temple Trust Nod

On Wednesday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray applauded the decision of the Union Cabinet to form a trust for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. He was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement regarding the ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra’ trust. Moreover, he urged the authorities to speed up the process of building the Ram temple.

The Central Cabinet has given a go ahead to form a trust ‘Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirtha Kshetra’ assigned in the task building of the Ram Mandir.

We thus, expect the process of building the Ram Mandir to be expedited and we wholeheartedly applaud the decision of the entire Cabinet — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) February 5, 2020

'Independent trust has been formed'

The Prime Minister made the Ayodhya declaration on the floor of the Lok Sabha. This move comes nearly three months after the SC ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute. Furthermore, 5 acres of land in Ayodhya will be handed over to the Sunni Central Waqf Board.

PM Modi said, "I am happy to announce that in today’s Cabinet meeting, important decisions have been taken in this regard keeping in mind the observations of the SC. In line with the SC judgment, an independent trust called ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' has been formed. This trust will be empowered to take decisions pertaining to the construction of the Ram temple. The UP government has agreed to hand over 5 acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board."

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra will be formed.



This is the trust that was to be formed in line with the verdict of the Honourable Supreme Court of India: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 5, 2020

What is the Ayodhya verdict?

The Constitution Bench of the SC in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

