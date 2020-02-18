Ayodhya Airport Gets Rs 500 Allocation In Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi's Budget; Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday allotted Rs 500 crore for building an airport in Ayodhya. The state government presented a Rs 5,12,860.72 crore budget for FY 2020-21 in the state assembly. Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the budget in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Infra upgrade for Ayodhya

The state government aims to build an International airport in the city which has received the promise of a huge influx of visitors on account of November's Supreme Court verdict paving way for a grand Ram Temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi. The airstrip spreads over 180 acres and the state government plans to acquire 285 acres more in order to increase capacity. In December, a four-member team from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) visited the region to inspect the area to build an airport. The government has also reported Rs 92.5 crore for airports under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

The government had started discussions with the Civil Aviation Authority soon after the apex court's verdict which awarded the disputed area of the temple to the Hindu parties. The Yogi Adityanath government has been quick to develop the city by upgrading the infrastructure and give it a revamped look. The government aims to build resorts, a five-star hotel, an international bus terminal beside the airport. The Central government has already approved a Rs 100-crore modernisation plan of the Ayodhya railway station.

An arrangement of Rs 358 crore had also been proposed for Kanpur Metro Rail Project and Rs 286 crore proposed for Agra Metro Rail Project.

The Constitution Bench of the SC in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

Weeks ago, the Prime Minister had updated Parliament that the trust mandated by the top court to build the Ayodhya Ram Mandir had been set up.

