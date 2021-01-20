UP Dy CM Takes Swipe At SP's Akhilesh Yadav For 'day-dreaming' About Coming To Power In UP

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday took a dig at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav after the latter promised to develop the ancient city of Shravasti when voted to power in the state.

Reacting to the SP leader's tweet, Maurya said, "Mr. Akhilesh Yadav, you did nothing for the holy places of Lord Tathagata Buddha and other pilgrimage sites including Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram when you were in power. Making promises of development without any possibility of coming to power is no less than day-dreaming," he added.

Earlier in the day, Yadav shared pictures from his visit to the Gautama Buddha temple at Shravasti. "I had the privilege of sitting at the feet of Mahatma Buddha - the promoter of peace, compassion, and non-violence," he said in a tweet.

"After the formation of the SP government, Shravasti and surrounding areas will get world-class development, which will also facilitate Buddhist-Jain followers and global tourists, and the region will be developed all-round," Yadav added.

श्रावस्ती में शांति, करुणा एवं अहिंसा के प्रवर्तक महात्मा बुद्ध के श्रीचरणों में सान्निध्य का परम सौभाग्य मिला.



सपा सरकार बनने पर श्रावस्ती व आसपास का विश्वस्तरीय विकास करेंगे जिससे बौद्ध-जैन अनुयायियों व वैश्विक पर्यटकों को भी सुविधा मिलेगी व गाँव-गाँव का चतुर्दिक विकास होगा. pic.twitter.com/anyvbpLuhN — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 20, 2021

"BJP Govt failed to develop UP"

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that it has failed to take development works forward in the state. He claimed that all the development that is seen in the cities was done by the previous Samajwadi Party government.

The SP chief further said it is the responsibility of the state government to take the development works ahead and accused the BJP-ruled government of stopping such works. "There is a danger to democracy in the country,” he said.

The Samajwadi Party has announced that it would contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on its own but will keep its doors open for smaller parties, including that of his estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav.

