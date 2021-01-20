Akhilesh Yadav Makes Odd Vow To Recognise 'Tennis Ball Cricket' As India Beats Australia

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav vowed to recognise 'tennis ball Cricket' in Uttar Pradesh when the party comes to power as he congratulated Team India on their historic test series win against Australia in Down Under. India came from behind to beat Australia by three wickets in the 4th Test on Tuesday at Brisbane, ending the hosts' unbeaten streak at the Gabba. Congratulating Team India for their success in the red-ball format of the game, SP neta Akhilesh Yadav bizarrely claimed to provide recognition to tennis ball cricket when (if) their party comes to power in the state - something which many netizens couldn't comprehend.

After India's win, Akhilesh Yadav vows to recognise tennis ball cricket

"Hearty congratulations to the Indian Cricket team on their series win in Australia. When the SP government comes, 'Tennis Ball Cricket' will be given importance," he wrote, translated from Hindi.

India wins against Australia

India created history at the Gabba on Tuesday after defeating Australia in the 4th Test thereby ending Australia's 31 Test unbeaten streak in Brisbane. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar went all guns blazing in the final session to help India chase down the mammoth 326-run target set by Australia. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant kept the momentum going for India after Pujara's dismissal and held his nerve to get the visitors across the line. With the win at Brisbane, India now find themselves within visible distance of reaching the World Test Championships finals scheduled to be held at Lords, England.

A valiant Cheteshwar Pujara stood firm like a wall before a relentless Aussie bowling attack, facing 211 deliveries and scoring 52 runs before being dismissed. Rishabh Pant then took it upon himself to get India across the line, finishing the match with a 89-run knock laced with nine boundaries and one maximum. Washington Sundar scored a quickfire 22-run knock towards the end of the run-chase after which Rishabh Pant finished the game in style with a boundary.

PM Modi hails India's stellar intent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was overjoyed by Team India's historic win at the Gabba and hailed the Men in Blue's energy and passion that was visible throughout the series. PM Modi applauded the grit, determination, and stellar intent shown by the players and wished them luck for their future endeavors. Other Union Ministers too joined PM Modi in expressing joy over India's victory Down Under.

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced a reward of Rs 5 crore for Team India after they breached The Gabba bastion by defeating Australia in the fourth test in Brisbane on Tuesday. India sealed a three-wicket win against the hosts after chasing down the mammoth 328-run target set by Australia. BCCI secretary Jay Shah hailed Rahane and co for an outstanding display of skill and character and termed the win as 'special' for the country.

