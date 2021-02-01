'UP Police Issued Notices To 220 Tractor Owners To Threaten Farmers': SP Leader Chaudhary

The Uttar Pradesh police have issued notices to around 200 tractors for allegedly plying the vehicles on public roads for commercial work, most of which were driven by minors. The move prompted senior SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhary to allege that the action against tractor owners was meant to threaten the farmers, as the vehicles have been at the epicentre of the farm protests.

The police, however, stated that the notices have nothing to do with the farmers' protest against the Centre’s new agriculture laws.

"Notices have been served to 220 owners of tractors in the Sikandarpur police station area. In the notice, it has been mentioned that the tractors were used on public roads for commercial work, and minors were driving them. As a result of this, there were road accidents. The tractors were also used in illegal mining,” said Bal Mukund Mishra, SHO, Sikandarpur police station.

READ | Delhi Police Issues Summons To 50 More Persons To Join Probe On Republic Day Violence

However, Regional Transport Officer Rajeshwar Yadav said he was not aware of the fact that police can issue such a notice to tractor owners.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary said police are trying to threaten the farmers. "The farmers have tractors, and they are going to the protest site by tractors. Police have issued the notices to hinder the farmers' movement,” he alleged.

READ | Violence On Republic Day Scripted By BJP To Discredit Farmers' Movement: AAP

Delhi police arrest 84 in connection with tractor rally violence

The notice comes at a time when the authorities have launched a crackdown on protestors engaging in violence with the police, in wake of the January 26 Republic Day tractor parade riots, that left at least 300 cops injured. In connection with the incident, the Delhi Police has 38 cases and arrested 84 people so far.

The tractor march by farmers protesting against the three recent agriculture laws had turned violent, leading to chaotic scenes on the streets of the national capital on Republic Day. Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the parade. Many of them, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.

They also hoisted flags on the domes and placed a flagstaff at the ramparts of the national monument, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day. Police had asked nine farmer leaders to join the investigation in the case on Friday, but no one turned up.

READ | More And More Farmers Heading Towards Delhi Borders From Punjab

READ | Delhi Violence: 2nd Notice Issued By SIT Of Crime Branch To 9 Farmer Leaders