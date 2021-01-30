Delhi Violence: 2nd Notice Issued By SIT Of Crime Branch To 9 Farmer Leaders

A second notice has been issued by the SIT of Crime Branch to 9 farmer leaders in connection with the January 26 violence in the national capital. This comes after farmer leaders such as Bhartiya Kisan's Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait failed to join the investigation, while openly calling to intensify protests from the Ghazipur border.

Previously, notices had been issued to 12 farmer leaders including Darshan Pal, Buta Singh Burjgill, Rakesh Tikait, Shamsher Pandher, and Satnam Pannu after they failed to revert to the Delhi police's previous show-cause notice on January 27 asking for an explanation on why action should not be taken against them for violating the tractor rally undertaking.

As many as 33 FIRs have been registered at several police stations in Delhi and Look Out Circulars have been issued against 44 people including farm leaders. A total of 37 farm leaders and rioters have been charged under Sections 147, 148, 149, 152, 186, 188, 269, 353, 332, 307, 395, 397, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The Delhi Police has also formed 9 teams to crack down on those responsible for the violence, each headed by an ACP with paramilitary under their command.

Republic Day violence in Delhi

On Republic Day, shock gripped the nation as thousands of farmers who had promised to hold a peaceful tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day within the national capital turned rogue waving swords and sticks and breaking through the barricades of their designated rally route entered Central Delhi. The anarchy reached a crescendo after protestors breached the Red Fort ramparts, pulling down its gates with their tractors, and planting their religious flag atop its podiums.

Meanwhile, as farmer unions continue their agitation against the Farm Laws, the Union Home Ministry has temporarily suspended internet services in the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri border regions from 11 pm of January 29 to 11 pm of January 31, to 'maintain public safety and avert public emergency' in anticipation of further violence.

