Auraiya Accident: Priyanka Gandhi Terms Incident 'heartbreaking';questions Govt's Inaction

Following the tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, Congress General Secretary urged the government to send the labourers to their homes, with humanity and compassion. A truck collided with a container truck in Auraiya killing as many as 15 migrant workers and injuring more than 20.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi stated that the heartbreaking incident has raised question over government inaction towards the workers and added that the only solution to this is that the government should send labourers to their homes with humanity and compassion. Her tweet in Hindi roughly translates to, "After the tragic incident of Auraiya, now the news of the death of labourers in a road accident is also coming from Unnao and Sagar. This is becoming a tragedy. The only solution to this is that the government should send labourers to their homes with humanity and compassion. Workers cannot be left in these inhuman conditions."

The accident

As per inputs received at the time of publishing, the migrants were coming from Rajasthan on the truck and were returning to Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Informing about the incident, Auraiya DM Abhishek Singh said that rescue operation has been completed and all the injured have been taken to the hospital. He said that the accident occurred around 3.30 AM on Saturday on the national highway near Mihauli village in Sadar Kotwaliu area. "The injured have been taken to the government hospital and higher officials are at place,'' he added.

Speaking to media, Mohit Agarwal, IG Kanpur Range has said that 15 serious persons have been transferred to Saifai Medical College. He added that if need be they will be transferred to Lucknow.

UP CM condoles demise of migrants

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his deepest condolences. The Chief Minister has directed the officials to ensure that all the injured be provided medical care immediately. He has also sought a report from the Commissioner and IG Kanpur on the cause of the accident, informed Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi to media.

Further, Fatehpur Sikri Agra, Station House Officer (SHO) & Kosi Kalan, Mathura SHO were suspended with immediate effect on directions of CM Yogi Adityanath. CM has sought a report from SSP, IG, & ADG and has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for families of deceased & Rs 50,000 for the injured.

