CM Yogi Calls Akhilesh To Express Concern Over 'black Flag' Security Breach At PM's Rally

In an unexpected development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called up Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and expressed concern over a security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Chitrakoot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 29th laid the foundation stone for the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot.

A courtesy call to Akhilesh Yadav

During the same, a Samajwadi Party worker had shown a black flag to Prime Minister after which the PM's security staff overpowered him and handed him over to the local police. According to the sources, it was a courtesy call to Akhilesh Yadav by Yogi Adityanath. UP CM also told Akhilesh that if the same scenario happens in future the SPG may take the "strictest action" possible.

Sources said that Akhilesh, however, in reply said that there was no direction to the cadres to disrupt any PM programme and he would convey a message among party workers against such form of protest.

The Bundelkhand expressway in UP will connect areas districts such as Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur and Jalaun. This expressway will also be instrumental in connecting the Bundelkhand region with the Agra- Lucknow Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway.

'Bundelkhand is going to be a big centre of Make in India'

Talking about how the expressway will help in managing the unemployment crisis in the region, PM said, "Bundelkhand is going to be a big centre of Make in India. Goods made here will be exported worldwide. Setting up of huge factories in the region is also set to benefit small and micro enterprises in the region. Farmers of the region are also expected to benefit and this, in turn, will lead to increased employment opportunities. Increased employment opportunities imply an increase in the income of the families."

Apart from laying the foundation stone for Bundelkhand expressway, Modi also launched the Har Ghar Jal scheme and 10,000 farmers producer organisations (FPOs). Through the Har Ghar Jal Yojana, the government aims to provide piped water to every household in the Bundelkhand region.

The PM also distributed Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to the beneficiaries of the PM-Kisan scheme. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister distributed assistive aids and special equipment to differently-abled and senior citizens in the mega 'Samajik Adhikarta Shivir' in Prayagraj.

(With agency inputs)