'Coronavirus Can Be Avoided If A Person Overcomes Mental Stress': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at an event on Sunday stated that life-threatening diseases like Coronavirus can be avoided if a person overcomes mental stress. The Chief Minister was addressing a crowd at the inauguration of the 'Yoga Mahotsav' event in Rishikesh.

According to Yogi Adityanath, issues related to mental health are the biggest health problems that are faced globally. Counting the benefits of Yoga, he said, "If a person overcomes mental illness, then he/she will not suffer from blood pressure, heart attack, kidney failure, liver dysfunction, or even Coronavirus. He will be able to keep himself fit and healthy."

As per reports, a total of five people have been tested positive for Coronavirus in India.

Ministry of Health issues helpline number

Harsh Vardhan-led Ministry of Health has issued a helpline number for queries on the novel Coronavirus. According to the ministry, a 24*7 Call Centre will be active for responding to queries. The novel coronavirus helpline number is: +91-11-23978046

Read: Akhilesh Yadav visits SP MP Azam Khan & family in jail; claims 'Khan framed by Yogi govt'

Death toll rises in China

According to the reports on Monday, 42 new deaths in China due to coronavirus infections have been confirmed, taking the total death toll to over 3,000. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, other countries, including Iran, Italy, Japan and the Philippines, have also now reported deaths related to COVID-19.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across 20 countries since December 2019. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dubbed the virus as COVID-19.

Read: Amid coronavirus outbreak, EU & UK Brexit negotiators agree not to shake hands

Coronavirus outbreak

On March 1, UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock released $15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help fund global efforts to contain the virus. The announcement came soon after the WHO upgraded the global risk of the coronavirus outbreak to "very high" – its top level of risk assessment. The WHO has said there is still a chance of containing the virus if its chain of transmission is broken.

Read: Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 'Arogya Mela', distributes health equipment among children

The WHO has called for US$675 million to fund the fight against coronavirus. There is a window of opportunity to contain the spread of the virus if countries take robust measures to detect cases early, isolate and care for patients, and trace contacts.

Read: Supermarkets draw up plan to maintain uninterrupted food supplies amid Coronavirus scare

(Image Source: PTI)