Uttarakhand CM Gives Rs 5 Lakh To Kin Of Pauri Resident Who Died In Delhi Violence

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the next to kin of Dalbir Singh, resident of Pauri, who lost his life in the Delhi violence. Dalbir Singh lived in the Rokhra village of Pauri district in Uttarakhand.

As many as 43 people have died and more than 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence.

READ | Kejriwal Reviews Delhi Situation; Says 'Aim Is To Re-establish Trust Within Communities'

Delhi CM Kejriwal announces Rs 25,000 ex-gratia

As the national capital limps back to normalcy after days of violent clashes, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that Rs 25,000 cash as will be given to those whose houses have been burnt completely or substantially in the violence that broke out on February 23.

Arvind Kejriwal stated that along with the ex gratia, the damage will further be assessed by the PWD department and the victims will be provided with the compensation accordingly. The Chief Minister also stated that the government has also started distributing food and temporary housing arrangements for those who have been dislocated is being done.

READ | Delhi Violence: BSF Jawan's Home Burned Down By Mob In Khajuri Khas; BSF Offers To Rebuild

Violence in Delhi

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday, February 23, after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated as houses, shops, and buses were burnt.

While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased which killed 43 and injured over 189. Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed and NSA Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation.

The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) and Delhi CM has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased.

READ | Uttarakhand: Dehradun Gets Its Tenth Plastic Bank

READ | Uttarakhand CM Visits Family Of Army Major Who Died While Defusing Landmine In J&K