Uttarakhand CM Offers Life Insurance To Doctors Involved In Coronavirus Medical Battle

Providing monetary relief to doctors fighting Coronavirus (COVID-19), Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, on Wednesday, announced that all COVID-19 doctors and medical professionals will be provided life insurance by Uttarakhand government. He added that the government was trying to give all facilities to all COVID warriors. He claimed that the Coronavirus is at the first stage in the state. Uttarakhand has confirmed 4 cases till date.

In a similar move, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that all government medical professionals including doctors and other healthcare staff will be paid a 4-month advance salary (for the months of April, May, June, and July). The salary will be paid in April. Odisha has reported 2 positive cases till date.

Patnaik lauded the contribution of the healthcare professionals who were at the forefront of fighting the novel coronavirus crisis. He also directed the police to take strict action against anyone obstructing or misbehaving with the medical professionals. Patnaik has already donated his three months’ salary to the CM Relief Fund for helping the individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of date, 562 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 41 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 122. Nine deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

