The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Naveen Patnaik Announces 4 Months' Advance Salary To Govt Medical Professionals In Odisha

Politics

In a big move on Wednesday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that all government medical professionals will be paid 4 months' salary in April.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Odisha

In a big move on Wednesday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that all government medical professionals including doctors and other healthcare staff will be paid a 4-month advance salary (for the months of April, May, June, and July). The salary will be paid in April. Patnaik lauded the contribution of the healthcare professionals who were at the forefront of fighting the novel coronavirus crisis. He also directed the police to take strict action against anyone obstructing or misbehaving with the medical professionals.  

Read: Home Ministry To Hold Daily Emergency Meeting On Coronavirus Lockdown By Videoconferencing

Patnaik donates three months' salary

So far, there are 584 active COVID-19 cases in India. On the other hand, two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in Odisha. Patnaik has already donated his three months’ salary to the CM Relief Fund for helping the individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also issued an appeal for donation to the CM Relief Fund. The Odisha CM has also pledged his MLA-LAD funds for the prevention of novel coronavirus in his constituency Hinjili.  

Read: IMPORTANT: Petrol Pumps Permitted To Remain Open During 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown

Read: Railways Dedicated To Ensuring Essential Goods Reach Citizens: Piyush Goyal On Lockdown

National lockdown announced

The Odisha government has taken a lot of steps to tackle the novel coronavirus crisis. For instance, all educational institutions except for examination centres, cinema halls, swimming pools, and gyms were closed down till March 31. Initially, the state government ordered a lockdown of only 5 districts and 8 major towns which was later extended to all 30 districts. This was superseded by the nationwide lockdown declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. 

Read: Cong's Surjewala Irate At PM's 21-day Corona Lockdown; Issues Endless List Of Questions
 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Punjab CM
PUNJAB CM SEEKS EVACUATING PILGRIMS
MHA
HM TO HOLD EMERGENCY MEET
COVID-19
JOURNO TESTS +VE FOR COVID-19
COVID-19
HEALTH MIN MEETS UN, WHO ENVOYS
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM'S 10-POINT PLAN
clerk
NEW FRONT LINE TO FIGHT COVID-19