Chidambaram Suggests '10-point Plan' To Centre To Help India's Poor Amid 21-day Lockdown

After supporting PM Modi's lockdown amid the pandemic Coronavirus spread, Congress MP P Chidambaram, on Wednesday, suggested a 10-point plan to the Modi government to aid the poor amid 21-day lockdown. The Centre has assured that essential supplies will be available and issued detailed guidelines on the 21-day lockdown. Currently, 512 positive cases have been confirmed, with nine deaths.

Here is Chidambaram's 10-point plan, as shared by him on Twitter

Transfer Rs 12,000 under PM-KISAN to the bank account of each beneficiary.

Include tenant farmers under PM-KISAN and pay same Rs 12,000 split in two installments

Transfer Rs 3000 into the bank account of each MGNREGA worker

Transfer a sum of Rs 6000 into the bank account of urban poor's Jan Dhan accounts

Offer to every ration card holder, through the ration shops, 10 kg of rice or wheat absolutely free.

Ask all registered employers (registered under any law) to maintain current levels of employment and wages

Register in every ward or block to track persons who have not received payment under any of the categories listed above and transfer Rs 3000 after minimal verification

Extend the deadlines for payment of any kind of tax until 30 June 2020.

Instruct banks to extend the date for any kind of EMI payment until 30 June 2020.

Cut GST rates by 5 percent on all wage goods, essential goods, and services or the period 1 April to 30 June 2020.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 512 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 112. Nine deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15, while announcing a Rs 15,000 crore relief package.

