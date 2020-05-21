1000 Bus Sham: Vadra Congress Suspends MLA Aditi Singh For Exposing Hypocrisy On Migrants

It's the price you have to pay for being a Congress leader and speaking out against the party leadership. The Congress party has suspended MLA Aditi Singh who represents the Rae Bareli Sadar Assembly segment in Uttar Pradesh, as per sources. Aditi Singh, once a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, had lambasted her party leadership over the controversy of organizing 1000 buses.

Aditi Exposed '1000 bus' drama

कोटा में जब UP के हजारों बच्चे फंसे थे तब कहां थीं ये तथाकथित बसें, तब कांग्रेस सरकार इन बच्चों को घर तक तो छोड़िए,बार्डर तक ना छोड़ पाई,तब श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने रातों रात बसें लगाकर इन बच्चों को घर पहुंचाया, खुद राजस्थान के सीएम ने भी इसकी तारीफ की थी। — Aditi Singh (@AditiSinghINC) May 20, 2020

आपदा के वक्त ऐसी निम्न सियासत की क्या जरूरत,एक हजार बसों की सूची भेजी, उसमें भी आधी से ज्यादा बसों का फर्जीवाड़ा, 297 कबाड़ बसें, 98 आटो रिक्शा व एबुंलेंस जैसी गाड़ियां, 68 वाहन बिना कागजात के, ये कैसा क्रूर मजाक है, अगर बसें थीं तो राजस्थान,पंजाब, महाराष्ट्र में क्यूं नहीं लगाई। — Aditi Singh (@AditiSinghINC) May 20, 2020

On Wednesday, Aditi Singh tweeted saying 'What is the need for such low level politics during this time of emergency. A list of 1000 buses was sent, out of which 297 were in shambles, 98 were ambulances and rickshaw like vehicles and 68 didn't have proper documents. What is this cruel joke? If you had buses, why didn't you deploy them to Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Punjab? When thousands of children from U.P were stuck in Kota, where were these buses? Let alone their homes, these children were not even dropped off to the border by Congress. Yogi Adityanath government deployed buses overnight and got these children home and was praised by the Rajasthan Chief Minister himself.'

Not just Women's Wing?

Sources have told Republic TV that Aditi Singh has been removed from all official groups of the Congress party, a tactic the party has often followed to send a message across to those who speak out against the 'Vadra Congress Gandhi family'. Sources within the party however, tell us that suspension from Women's Wing is just the beginning. The party's unit in Uttar Pradesh had in 2019 sought permission from 10 Janpath to act on Aditi Singh who had back then praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's decision to abrogate Article 370.

Aditi won't back down

Aditi Singh in the past has been a close aide to Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi. The Vadra Congress has so far shied away from taking official action against her given her popularity in the party and also in Rae Bareli, once considered a Gandhi bastion. The ties have strained since October last year and the party seems to have decided to 'punish' her this time. After all, nobody openly attacks the 'family' and gets away. Especially, when you're part of the inner circle. The gloves are off this time.

