Robert Vadra Enters Cong President's Debate, Claims Decision Will Be Taken 'collectively'

As speculations course through the political field regarding the next Congress President, including reports suggesting a grand return of Rahul Gandhi more than a year after his resignation, Gandhi family's son-in-law Robert Vadra broke his silence on the matter saying that whatever decision will be taken, will be taken 'collectively.'

"I think it is the party decision's to elect a President, there's very little I can say about that. All I can say is that it will be a collective decision for the party. It will be good and will be a collective decision. The family is there to support not only the party but everybody in this country, in and out of power. Whatever decision will be taken Congress party will work for the people," said Robert Vadra to news agency ANI.

This comes following a series of suggestive remarks including the Congress party downplaying General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's comments from July 2019 backing a non-Gandhi president for the party, all seemingly hinting towards a possible return of the Gandhi family's scion.

Even as nearly 1000 Congress leaders write to interim President Sonia Gandhi demanding an 'urgent organisational change' and a 'change in the political leadership', history seems to be repeating itself. With internal politics and clashes within the party's folds at an all-time high, once-respected loyalists Manish Tewari and Sanjay Jha voice out their dissent only to be shut down or sacked by the grand-old party. However, Vadra suggests that the decision will be taken 'collectively.'

On August 8, the Congress party’s top leadership came to blows over a heated video-conferencing meeting wherein two sitting Congress MPs lambasted the party’s senior national leadership and, in particular, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh for the dismal electoral performances of 2014 and 2019.

However, amid recent reports, and suggestive statements by the party's leadership, it seems like the party is hell-bent on going down the same path, paving way for the ultimate return of Rahul Gandhi as the CWC President.

(Image credit- PTI)

