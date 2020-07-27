VHP Rejects CM Uddhav's 'E-Bhoomi Pujan' Suggestion, Laments 'fall Of A Hindutva Party'

On Monday, VHP working president Alok Kumar lashed out at Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for his alleged "blind opposition" to Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Opposing the Maharashtra CM's suggestion of conducting Bhoomi Pujan via video conference, he explained the significance of the sacred ritual.

Observing that normal activities were being resumed in the country, he cited the apex court's green signal for the Jagannath Rath Yatra. At the same time, Kumar stressed that all social distancing norms would be followed by the 200 invitees present on the occasion. He also contended that Shiv Sena had suffered a downfall from the ardent Hindutva stance adopted by the party when the late Balasaheb Thackeray was at the helm of affairs.

VHP working president Alok Kumar remarked, "I am surprised to see the statement of Uddhav Thackeray. He has suggested that Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya should be done via video conference. This is only his blind opposition to us which has made him say such a thing. Bhoomi Pujan is a sacred and essential ritual wherein the blessings of Mother Earth are sought wherein the permission to dig in the earth is obtained. And, a resolves is made to complete the work. Obviously, this cannot be done by video-conference."

He added, "The country is resuming its normal activities. The Supreme Court recently permitted the Jagannath Rath Yatra. The Amarnath Yatra has been cancelled but all essential rituals have been performed. And therefore, the VHP also decided that the Bhoomi Pujan will be restricted to 200 persons. And, all the advisories would be punctually complied. The suggestion is mere pretension. We are sorry to see the fall of once a Hindutva party led by the legendary Balasaheb Thackeray."

Thackeray weighs in on attending Bhoomi Pujan

In the second part of the exclusive interview with Sena mouthpiece Saamana on July 26, Uddhav Thackeray stated that the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya can be conducted through video conference in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. While emphasising that he had no qualms in attending the event, he questioned the absence of lakhs of followers of Lord Ram. Incidentally, Sena allies NCP and Congress have opposed the Bhoomi Pujan to be held on August 5, which is set to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"An e-bhoomi pujan can be done. The ground-breaking ceremony can be held through video-conference. I can go to Ayodhya for the ceremony, but what about lakhs of Ram bhakts? Lakhs of people would be interested in attending the ceremony. Will we allow the spread of coronavirus?," Thackeray opined.

