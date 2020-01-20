Vijay Goel Congratulates BJP Prez JP Nadda, Says Party Will Grow Under His Leadership

After JP Nadda was elected unopposed as the 14th BJP president on Monday, former Delhi BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party will grow under JP Nadda's leadership.

While interacting with a news agency, the BJP MP said, "I am proud that we have worked together in Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. When he was president, I was the General Secretary. Nadda is a very easy going and experienced man. The party will grow under his leadership."

Several senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari attended the announcement ceremony of the new BJP President. JP Nadda will step into his predecessor Amit Shah's shoes as the new party President.

Elected unopposed

JP Nadda was elected unopposed as the 14th party president. Many Chief Ministers from ruling BJP states also attended Nadda's election as party president. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Information, and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar were among the ones to be present at the ceremony.

About JP Nadda

JP Nadda is a veteran party leader with strong RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - the BJP's ideological mentor) roots. He was MLA in Himachal Pradesh for three terms before he moved to the Central government as a Cabinet Minister from 1998 to 2003.

Amit Shah had written to the Prime Minister in June 2019 requesting that his job of party chief be given to someone else as he had to focus completely on the responsibilities of being Home Minister. Nadda will set his eyes on the upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi and will hope to deliver big in Delhi.

After Delhi, it will be Bihar, where it is in power with ally Nitish Kumar. The party has also launched a mega campaign in Bengal, which will vote in 2021.

